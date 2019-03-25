Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl James Uhl. View Sign

Karl James Uhl, age 48, of Mountain Church Road, Brockport, PA, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence. Born on February 8, 1971, in Ridgway, PA, he is the son of John Carl and Gloria J. Harper Uhl Sr. They survive and live in Brockport.

Karl was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry work.

In addition to his parents he is also survived by two sons, James and David Uhl, both of Reynoldsville; two brothers, Robert (Bobbi) Uhl of Brockport and Tim (Christine) Uhl of Crenshaw. He is also survived by a grandson, Kaden Uhl.

He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Tami; an infant brother, Shawn; a brother, John C. Uhl Jr.; and a sister, Shawna Uhl.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc., 1033 4th Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824 to help with funeral expenses.