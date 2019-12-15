Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Kathleen E. Romanic


1926 - 2019
Kathleen E. Romanic Obituary
Kathleen E. Romanic, 93, of Penfield and recently of State College, died early Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Wynwood House of Greenhills, State College, Pa. The only child of Frank and Lottie Lewis, she was born on January 12, 1926 in Penfield, Pa. Her husband John Romanic predeceased her in 1974.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Larry (Stacey) Romanic of State College and a grandson, Josh Romanic.
She worked as a telephone operator in her youth and as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn of DuBois during the 1980's and 90's. Living all her life in the same house in Penfield, Kathleen enjoyed gardening, flowers and dinner with family and friends. She was a member of the Penfield Christian Fellowship Church and was proud to have push-mowed her own lawn until the age of 91.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Funeral Services will be held, 1 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home with Reverend Kenneth Sherwood.
Interment will take place next to her husband in the Morningside Cemetery of DuBois, Pa.
The family suggests memorials to the Penfield Christian Fellowship Church, 7642 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Penfield, PA 15849.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 15, 2019
