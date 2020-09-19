Kathleen "Nana" Marie (Lyons) Guthrie, eldest of 12 children born to Myles J. Lyons and Mary Dolores (Clinch) Lyons, went to the arms of her beloved savior, Jesus Christ, July4, 2020 Panama City, FL. Predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Robert W. Guthrie, daughter, Leah Kathleen (Guthrie) Jameson and siblings, Thomas Lyons and Dolores Cervi.
Kathleen survived by her children, Robert W, Guthrie, Jr. and wife Terri Cross, Susanne "Scoobie" Eckert, and husband Mark, Johnna Bass and husband Patrick. Grandchildren, Robert W. Guthrie III, Christopher Mattusch, Taylor and Patrick Bass, Jr., Stephen, Riley and Megan Jameson (Willette), great-granddaughter Aeriana Willette, siblings, Martha Hensley, Cristine Drolet, Elizabeth Westerbeck, Eleanor MacTavish (Neil), Veronica Voegler (James), Roselyn Robbins, Colleen Bucklin (Bryan), Laura Lyons, Myles J. Lyons, Jr. (Evelyn) and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Kathleen born July 17, 1941, Punxsutawney, PA, Graduated from St. Catherine of Sienna in DuBois, PA in 1959. Generous with her time and talents. she lived by the motto "do as much as I can for as long as I can." She a fabulous cook, famous for her cinnamon rolls from grandmother's recipe.
Kathleen had an immense love for Jesus and her Catholic faith. Long time parishioner of St. Mary's, Reynoldsville, PA and St. Matthew's in Virginia Beach, VA. She could often be heard reciting the words "Jesus, I trust in You!" from her favorite devotional prayer, Chaplet of Divine Mercy (shrineofdivinemercy,org). Kathleen promoted for canonization of Blessed Father Francis Xavier Seelos while encouraging others to imitate his holy life, after experiencing a miraculous healing of her leg while praying before a relic of Blessed Seelos at the National Shrine in New Orleans (seelos.org
). This miracle was an answer to her prayer enabling her to kneel again in Adoration before the Most Blessed Sacrament, the Holy Eucharist.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Virginia Beach, VA at a later time due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Association of Marian Helpers (forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/
).