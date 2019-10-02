Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Kathy V. (Vucic) Demma

Kathy V. (Vucic) Demma Obituary
Kathy V. (Vucic) Demma, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Treasure Lake in DuBois, age 67, after a valiant battle with cancer, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Kathy is survived by her loving and cherished husband, Michael C. "Doug' Demma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen (Peretic) Demma.
Plans for a Memorial Service are incomplete and will be announced in the future.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc, East Pittsburgh, PA 412-824-8800.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 2, 2019
