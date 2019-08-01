|
Kay Kuhn Satterlee, age 82, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on February 17, 1937, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Edith (Mills) Kuhn.
She was a 1955 Brookville High School graduate when as a senior she won the American Homemaker of Tomorrow Award.
On September 10, 1956 she married William J. Satterlee. He survives.
Kay was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, a past auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary, Hollidaysburg, a member of the phone prayer petition of St. Catherine and St. Joseph parishes. She volunteered with special needs children and baked for many church and school activities.
She is survived by her children: William T. Satterlee & his wife Colleen of Milwaukee, WI, Deborah Kay Kibler & her husband David of Patton, PA, Deacon Daniel F. Satterlee & his wife Janet of Reynoldsville, PA, Christian P. Satterlee of Sykesville, PA, Brian P. Satterlee & his wife Erin of Greeley, CO and Michelle L. Gerg & her husband Dan of Brockway, PA; a sister, Patricia Croyle of Johnstown, PA; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Satterlee; a sister, Margaret Kuhn and a brother, Thomas Kuhn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Kay's family would like to say thank you to all of her caregivers and pastoral care throughout her illness.
Memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 118 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 1, 2019