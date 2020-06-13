Kay L. Blose, 80, DuBois, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.
Born Jan. 10, 1940, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Lois (Rosella Aljoe) Bundy.
On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Albert "Abe" Blose in DuBois. He survives.
Kay graduated from Sandy High School in 1957. She retired from Prudential Insurance as an associate office manager. Kay participated in Yesteryear Car Club and volunteered for the Wounded Warriors Project. She loved going to craft shows, car cruises, and yard sales, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Kay was a member of First United Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by three children: Sharon (Charles) Miles, DuBois; Brad (Jermone) Blose, San Diego, California; and Scott (Rhonda) Blose, DuBois; three grandchildren: Eric Blose and his fiancé, Nicole, Pittsburgh; Alexandra (Jacob) Beers, Clarion; and Emily Miles, DuBois; two sisters, Beverly (John) Caine and Patricia Bundy, all of DuBois; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Nagele officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center or Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Born Jan. 10, 1940, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Lois (Rosella Aljoe) Bundy.
On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Albert "Abe" Blose in DuBois. He survives.
Kay graduated from Sandy High School in 1957. She retired from Prudential Insurance as an associate office manager. Kay participated in Yesteryear Car Club and volunteered for the Wounded Warriors Project. She loved going to craft shows, car cruises, and yard sales, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Kay was a member of First United Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by three children: Sharon (Charles) Miles, DuBois; Brad (Jermone) Blose, San Diego, California; and Scott (Rhonda) Blose, DuBois; three grandchildren: Eric Blose and his fiancé, Nicole, Pittsburgh; Alexandra (Jacob) Beers, Clarion; and Emily Miles, DuBois; two sisters, Beverly (John) Caine and Patricia Bundy, all of DuBois; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Nagele officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center or Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 13, 2020.