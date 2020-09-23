Keith G. Marshall, 87, Luthersburg, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born October 3, 1932, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Clair and Emma (Wingert) Marshall.
On November 10, 1956, he married Marna L. Ryden in Brockway. They shared 52 years of marriage before her passing on May 25, 2009.
Keith retired from Triangle Auto Springs in 1998. During the Korean War Era, Keith served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Garfield Masonic Lodge #559 of DuBois and the Jaffa Shrine. Keith was a practical joker and known as "Mr. Know-It-All." He enjoyed hunting, gardening, repairing both car and mower motors, relaxing under his maple tree, and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Lukes United Church of Christ.
Keith is survived by four children, Steven Marshall, Luthersburg, Kim (Jim) Norris, DuBois, Sheila (Ernie) Kaufman, Rockton, and Lance (Gretchen) Marshall, Reynoldsville; four grandchildren, Joshua Kaufman, Curt (Melanie) Norris, and Kevin and Cole Norris; two siblings, William "Billy" Marshall, DuBois, and Shirley (Jack) Thurston, Curwensville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Keith was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Kaufman, four brothers, Lynn, Marlin, Orville, and Neil Marshall, and two sisters, Gloria Leddy and Donna Tyler.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A Masonic service will be held prior to the visitation at 9:45 a.m. by Garfield Lodge #559. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Bob Newell officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Lukes United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In accordance with COVID-19 recommendations, face masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
