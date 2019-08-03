Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Kelly Jane McKee


1991 - 2019
Kelly Jane McKee Obituary
Kelly Jane McKee, age 28, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 5, 1991 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter David McKee of Helvetia, PA and Sherry (Scott) Connor and her husband Donnie of Reynoldsville, PA.
She was a 2009 graduate of DuBois Area High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of North Carolina Wilmington with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing.
Kelly Jane was a LuLaRoe consultant and was also employed as a communication specialist at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
She was an animal lover and rescued many pets. She also supported many animal charities and humane causes.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two uncles, Richard Scott of Towanda, PA and Cal McKee of Spokane, WA; one aunt, Dinah Guarino of Moravia, NY; and 16 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Veronica McKee, maternal grandparents, Ellen and Fred Scott, and one uncle, Mike McKee.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Area Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
