Kenneth Dennis Shobert, age 69, of Tucson Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26 from a massive heart attack. He was born December 24, 1950 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the son of Kenneth Dewitt Shobert and Joan (Sheesley) Shobert.
He was a graduate of DuBois Area High School 1968. He attended Penn State University and Arizona State University.
"Denny" became known as "Ken" when he moved to Arizona from Pennsylvania in the mid 70's. He was employed by Tucson Winsupply. Throughout the decades of his employment in the industry he met many, many people who quickly became his friends. He had a kind heart, quick wit and a generous soul.
He was a sports enthusiast as well as being a super athlete in his high school days and years following, setting many records and receiving scholarship offers.
The thing in life that Ken was most proud of were his sons and their accomplishments and his grandchildren. His younger son Casey resides in Tucson, Arizona. His oldest son Brian resides in Raleigh, NC with his wife Kim. His grandson Jordan is a student at Wilmington University North Carolina and his granddaughter Brianna is student at Barton College North Carolina under a softball scholarship.
He was the oldest of four siblings and a big brother to Bruce (Linda) Shobert, Pam (Bob) Breen and Matt (Tami) Shobert. His mother resides in care in Cottonwood, AZ. He was predeceased by his son at birth, Kenny Coy in 1992, his father Ken in 2004 and his brother Bruce in 2017.
He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Rest In Peace Denny/Ken. You will be missed.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 6, 2020