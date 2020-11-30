Kenneth Lee Snyder, 93, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Kenneth was born on July 12, 1927, to the late Lee M. and Ida (Brocious) Snyder in Reynoldsville, PA.
He attended school in the Reynoldsville School District.
Kenneth married Jean Ruth O'Harah in Reynoldsville, PA; she precedes him in passing.
He proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine. Kenneth worked for most of his career at the Brickyard in Falls Creek, PA. After they closed, he worked at Sugar Hill Coal in Reynoldsville, PA, until they closed; at which time he retired. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reynoldsville, PA. Kenneth's favorite hobbies were fishing and camping and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Kenneth is survived by three children: David (Patty) Snyder; Randy (Barb) Snyder; Donna (Dan) Schuckers; one sister; Betty (Lou) Vivian; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his parents and wife, Kenneth is preceded in passing by one son, Kent Snyder; one daughter, Jill Perrin; two brothers, Clarence Snyder and Ellwood Snyder; two sisters, Annabel Clontz and Leonna Armagost; and one great-granddaughter.
Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
A funeral service will be held following the viewing, also at the funeral home, beginning at 3 p.m. and officiated by Reverend Ben Austin.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Ambulance or to the Smith Cemetery.
