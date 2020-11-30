1/1
Kenneth Lee Snyder
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Snyder, 93, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.

Kenneth was born on July 12, 1927, to the late Lee M. and Ida (Brocious) Snyder in Reynoldsville, PA.

He attended school in the Reynoldsville School District.

Kenneth married Jean Ruth O'Harah in Reynoldsville, PA; she precedes him in passing.

He proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine. Kenneth worked for most of his career at the Brickyard in Falls Creek, PA. After they closed, he worked at Sugar Hill Coal in Reynoldsville, PA, until they closed; at which time he retired. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reynoldsville, PA. Kenneth's favorite hobbies were fishing and camping and he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by three children: David (Patty) Snyder; Randy (Barb) Snyder; Donna (Dan) Schuckers; one sister; Betty (Lou) Vivian; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Kenneth is preceded in passing by one son, Kent Snyder; one daughter, Jill Perrin; two brothers, Clarence Snyder and Ellwood Snyder; two sisters, Annabel Clontz and Leonna Armagost; and one great-granddaughter.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will be held following the viewing, also at the funeral home, beginning at 3 p.m. and officiated by Reverend Ben Austin.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Ambulance or to the Smith Cemetery.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved