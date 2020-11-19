Kenneth "Ken" P. Howard, 47, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, lengthy battle against ALS.
Born July 31, 1973, in State College, he was the son of Terry and Patricia (Post) Howard. They survive.
On June 12, 1999, he married Christi Gaugler in Fayetteville, NC. She survives.
Ken graduated from Tunkhannock High School. He was employed by DuBois Logistics for 15 years and for C & S Wholesale Grocers as an operations manager. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Treasure Lake Sportsman's Club and First United Methodist Church. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ken is survived by four children, Elizabeth, Alexandria, and Evangeline Howard, and Anthony William, all of DuBois, two brothers, Jerry (Cheryl) Howard, Philadelphia, and Richard (Gina) Howard, Tioga, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents and father-in-law.
As per Ken's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
