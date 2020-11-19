1/1
Kenneth P. "Ken" Howard
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" P. Howard, 47, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous, lengthy battle against ALS.

Born July 31, 1973, in State College, he was the son of Terry and Patricia (Post) Howard. They survive.

On June 12, 1999, he married Christi Gaugler in Fayetteville, NC. She survives.

Ken graduated from Tunkhannock High School. He was employed by DuBois Logistics for 15 years and for C & S Wholesale Grocers as an operations manager. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Treasure Lake Sportsman's Club and First United Methodist Church. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ken is survived by four children, Elizabeth, Alexandria, and Evangeline Howard, and Anthony William, all of DuBois, two brothers, Jerry (Cheryl) Howard, Philadelphia, and Richard (Gina) Howard, Tioga, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents and father-in-law.

As per Ken's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adamson Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved