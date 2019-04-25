Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Paul Reed. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Paul Reed, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born November 26, 1935 to the late Charles Elias Reed and Mary Dora (Haines) Reed in Pennsylvania. Kenneth went to Brookville Schools and was a lifetime farmer. He enjoyed hunting and working on the family farm with his brothers. He worked for Pine Creek Twp. and Nosker Lumber, Inc. and was a life member of the Pine Creek Fire Company, Brookville Fireman's Club and the Warsaw Sportsman's Club.

Kenneth is survived by six siblings: Bea Dudley, Harry Reed, John Reed, Marie Ashforth, Martha Bates and Charles Reed. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by Ruth Trayer (spouse Clyde), Robert Reed (spouse Alberta), Hazel Charlton (spouse Clyde), Alton Reed (spouse Dorothy), Dorothy Reed, James Reed and William Reed.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1- 5 p.m. at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 5 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Mt Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co, PA.

Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

