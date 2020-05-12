Kenneth R. Smith
1958 - 2020
Kenneth R. Smith, age 62 of Penfield, PA died Tuesday, May, 12, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 9, 1958 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Lois J. (Groves) Smith.

He was employed as a truck driver for HRI, Inc. Asphalt & Paving for 11 years.

Ken is survived by his fiancé (Jaci Rebo of Penfield, PA), 1 brother (Ronald L. Smith of Fairhope, AL) and 1 sister (Tammy Rafferty of DuBois, PA).

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
