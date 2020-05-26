Kenneth W. DeBoer, age 83, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Falls Creek, PA.
Born on August 10, 1936, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late William & Stella (Chase) DeBoer.
On December 7, 2005, he married Karen R. Bloom DeBoer. She survives.
He was a 1956 graduate of Brady High School.
Ken served in the United States Army Reserves.
He retired from Triangle Auto Springs after 36 years of service. After his retirement, he worked for Chris Federici Excavating.
Ken loved to hunt and tinker around his house.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth W. "Butch" DeBoer, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Roulette, PA; a grandson, Kenneth W. "Willy" DeBoer, III; a great-granddaughter, Skylar DeBoer; and a brother, Thomas A. DeBoer and his wife Shirley of DuBois, PA.
Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Jack DeBoer.
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Memorial donation may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express from May 26 to May 27, 2020.