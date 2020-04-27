|
Kent F. Grinnen, age 81, of Overlook Drive, DuBois, PA (a lifelong Brockway resident), died on Thursday April 23, 2020, at his residence.
Born on July 30, 1938, in Brockway, he was the son of the late Francis and Viola Carlson Grinnen. Kent was married to Jackie Petruzzi and she preceded him in death in 1990. He then married June Mortimer Richards on March 28, 1997, and she survives.
Kent was a retired entrepreneur as well as an employee at Brockway Glass for 32 years. He invented and patented an idea in the glass making industry that is still in use at glass plants from coast to coast to this very day. He had a great passion for the game of golf and enjoyed sharing it with others.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by 6 daughters: Theresa DeLong, Deb (Tom Lingenfelter) Smith, Karen (Dan) James, Kim (Mel) Hirst, Diane (Ryan) Williams and Cathy Grinnen, 3 stepsons: David (Karen) Richards, Keith (Terry) Richards and Daniel (Diane) Richards. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private prayer service will be officiated by Fr. Leo Gallina. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840 or Hahne Cancer Center 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15840. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020