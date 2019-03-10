Kent G. Lovelace, 44, DuBois, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Bradford, PA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent G. Lovelace.
Born April 22, 1974, he was the son of Linda B. (Bracken) Wilshire, DuBois, and the late Kenneth P. Lovelace.
Kent graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1992 and went on to study at Triangle Tech. He was employed by Sylvania in St. Marys as a machine operator. Kent enjoyed computer programming and gaming. He was Methodist by faith.
In addition to his mother, Kent is survived by four siblings, Kendra (John) Balliet, Clymer, PA, Jamie (Tessa) Lindermuth, Brookville, Kenneth Lovelace (Ashley Albert), Reynoldsville, and Jerrod (Shania) Lovelace, Punxsutawney; step-father, David Wilshire, DuBois; step-mother, Susan Lovelace, Reynoldsville, and her fiance, Don McClusick; grandmother, Jean Henriksen, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were private and held at the convenience of Kent's family. Arrangements were under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 10, 2019