Kevin D. Murray, 64, of Reynoldsville, PA died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 23, 1956 in Falls Creek, he was the son of the late William C. and Audrey (Dixon) Murray.
He was an over the road truck driver for many years, had previously worked for Falls Creek Borough, and worked in the maintenance department for the Treasure Lake Property Association.
Kevin was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Falls Creek Eagles. He enjoyed playing pool, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children; Amy Murray and her life partner Jeff Troutman of Falls Creek, and Devan Murray of Clearfield, 2 brothers; Michael Murray and Patrick Murray, 1 sister; Laura Uzzle and 4 grandchildren; Jocelyn, Natalie and Clinton Troutman and Lynnaia Murray.
He was preceded in death by a brother Herbert Murray.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on April 23, 1956 in Falls Creek, he was the son of the late William C. and Audrey (Dixon) Murray.
He was an over the road truck driver for many years, had previously worked for Falls Creek Borough, and worked in the maintenance department for the Treasure Lake Property Association.
Kevin was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Falls Creek Eagles. He enjoyed playing pool, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children; Amy Murray and her life partner Jeff Troutman of Falls Creek, and Devan Murray of Clearfield, 2 brothers; Michael Murray and Patrick Murray, 1 sister; Laura Uzzle and 4 grandchildren; Jocelyn, Natalie and Clinton Troutman and Lynnaia Murray.
He was preceded in death by a brother Herbert Murray.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on May 21, 2020.