Kirk Christian Anderson, age 26 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born on August 7, 1994 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Christopher T. Anderson of Syracuse, NY and Tanya (Malasky) Duttry and her husband Mark of DuBois, PA.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Kaye (Wheeler) Anderson, his "Princess".

Kirk is also survived by his siblings; (Brooke Young of Springfield, OR, Arin Anderson of Shepard, WV and Tara Anderson of DuBois, PA).

There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
August 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Roxanne Spence
Friend
