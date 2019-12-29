Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gateway Church of Christ
DuBois, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gateway Church of Christ
DuBois, PA
Kristina N. Nelson


1961 - 2019
Kristina N. Nelson Obituary
Kristina N. Nelson, age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pa., died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Born on April 29, 1961, in Brookville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harold M. and Sally P. (Hubbs) Nelson.
She was engaged to be married to Jeffrey W. Hetrick. He survives.
Kris worked at Riverside/Bi-Lo for 23 years. She had also worked at Kmart in DuBois until its closing.
She loved to crochet, loved to watch Hallmark movies and most of all, she loved her family.
Kris is survived by her daughter, Betsy C. Clouser and her husband Adam of Reynoldsville, Pa.; one brother, David H. Nelson and his wife Karen of DuBois, Pa.; two grandchildren, Barak and Logan Clouser; and three nephews, Seth and wife Justina, Ethan and wife Alli, and Matthew Nelson.
Friends will be received Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Gateway Church of Christ in DuBois. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor John Kerr and Pastor Jim Lantz co-officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Although flowers are appreciated, memorial donations may be made to Gateway Church of Christ, 1214 South Brady Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019
