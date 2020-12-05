Kyle Keith Read, 32, of Rockton, PA died Dec. 3, 2020 at his home.
Born on Oct. 29, 1988, in DeLand, FL, he was the son of Sherri and David Ball of Rockton, PA and Daniel Read and his wife, Laura, of DuBois, PA.
He is survived by his sister, Kourtni Jacobs and her husband, Christian, of Rockton; grandmother, Shirley Conrad of Rockton; grandmother Mary Ball of DuBois; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kyle loved his music and DJ'ing for his friends. He was the life of the party. He also loved working in his garden, and riding his motorcycle. He had a very kind and sensitive heart, was fun-loving with an energetic spirit. He also loved spending time with his family, friends, girlfriend Katrina, and was never without his beloved dog, Loop.
Kyle overcame many obstacles in his life, including addiction and had many plans for a bright future.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Galon Conrad.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from noon-2 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.
Due to the limited amount of people allowed in the funeral home, we ask that visits with the family be brief to allow all to pay their respects.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
on a local level.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.