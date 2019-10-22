|
|
LaMont C. Marshall, age 85, of DuBois, PA, went home to the Lord and to be with his beloved wife Norma Eileen on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on November 4, 1933, in Rathmel, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Nelda (Hollman) Marshall.
On December 17, 1955, he married Norma Eileen (Haag) Marshall. She preceded him in death on January 22, 1982.
Monty was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War.
He retired from Penn Traffic as an over the road truck driver. Previous to that he worked for 40 plus years as a bus driver for Edwards Lakes to Sea Trailways.
He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and being on the water, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, LaMont J. Marshall of San Francisco, CA, Shane C. Marshall of DuBois, PA and Susan L. Marshall Hughes and her husband John III of Reynoldsville, PA; one brother, Jerry Marshall and his wife Mary of St. Marys, Pa.; two sisters, Rebecca Anthony and her husband Ronald of Brookville, PA and Linda Marshall of DuBois, PA; and four grandchildren: Talia Schiavone, John J. Hughes, Shane N. Marshall and Samantha Marshall.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Donald Marshall, and three sisters, Louise Stein, Doris Shaffer and Billis Burnsworth.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded from the cemetery by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 22, 2019