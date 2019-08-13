|
Larry G. O'Harah, age 72, of Reynoldsville, PA passed on to Heaven August 10, 2019, from his earthly home with "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." (II Timothy 4:7) His one wish was for all his family and friends to meet him there someday. He loved them dearly.
He was born January 10, 1947 in DuBois, a son of Ethel (Horner) O'Harah and the late Joseph Dale O'Harah.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Reynoldsville for over 29 years and served as a Deacon for many of those years.
He was a graduate of Reyn-Sykes High School class of 1965. He then served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, stationed in Germany doing work with electronics and repairing missiles.
After serving his country he returned home and on June 20, 1969 he married Edith (Peg) Douthit. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past June, by renewing their vows in front of family and friends with Pastor Robin Fernandez officiating.
He was a member of the Reynoldsville American Legion, Post 0372.
He always enjoyed hunting and fishing and telling stories of what and how things happened. He loved to draw, paint and all kinds of artwork.
He retired in 2011 after working 47 years for Penn Traffic, now C & S in DuBois.
He was a foster parent for 25 years to 70 children working with both Jefferson and Clearfield Children and Youth Services. He ended up adopting one child and having permanent custody of another.
He is survived by his wife, Edith, and four sons: Daniel and wife Colleen O'Harah of Reynoldsville, PA, Douglas O'Harah, of Reynoldsville, PA, John and Amber O'Harah of Newberry, IN and Jonathan (Mike) Farcus of DuBois, PA; two granddaughters, Ashley (Ryan) Munoz of Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA and Emily O'Harah of Pittsburgh, PA; three step grandchildren, Hannah, Noah and Skila of Newberry, IN; two brothers, his twin, Gary (Carolyn) O'Harah and Joseph (Susan) O'Harah all of Reynoldsville, PA; his mother, Ethel O'Harah at Christ the King Manor, DuBois, PA; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and one great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by dear friends James and Mary Deters who were always there to help.
