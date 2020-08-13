Larry J. Pentz, 57, DuBois, passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born April 5, 1963 in DuBois, PA. He is the son of the late Harry Fulton & Betty Jane (Kilmer) Pentz.
He is a graduate of Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville. He was a mechanic and owner of Larry's Heavy Truck Repair and a proud Captain and owner of his fishing charter business on Lake Ontario known as Hillbilly Hookers. Larry enjoyed hunting, ridding his motorcycle and preparing odd snacks for his family and friends.
Larry is survived by three sons John Jay Pentz of DuBois, Eric Fulton (Amy Bowery) Pentz of Brockway and Brian Adam (Jeanne) Pentz of Johnstown, a step daughter Tanya Witherite of Erie, a brother Mark Alan Pentz of DuBois, a half-sister Kathy (William) Xline of Brookville, eight grandchildren and his fiancée Tammy Lockwood McCall of DuBois.
In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his partner of 15 yrs Patricia Lynn "Patty" Bonfardine.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to the Penfield Volunteer Firemen's, PO Box 53, Penfield, PA 15849. Arrangements under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.