Larry J. Pentz
1963 - 2020
Larry J. Pentz, 57, DuBois, passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born April 5, 1963 in DuBois, PA. He is the son of the late Harry Fulton & Betty Jane (Kilmer) Pentz.

He is a graduate of Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville. He was a mechanic and owner of Larry's Heavy Truck Repair and a proud Captain and owner of his fishing charter business on Lake Ontario known as Hillbilly Hookers. Larry enjoyed hunting, ridding his motorcycle and preparing odd snacks for his family and friends.

Larry is survived by three sons John Jay Pentz of DuBois, Eric Fulton (Amy Bowery) Pentz of Brockway and Brian Adam (Jeanne) Pentz of Johnstown, a step daughter Tanya Witherite of Erie, a brother Mark Alan Pentz of DuBois, a half-sister Kathy (William) Xline of Brookville, eight grandchildren and his fiancée Tammy Lockwood McCall of DuBois.

In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his partner of 15 yrs Patricia Lynn "Patty" Bonfardine.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to the Penfield Volunteer Firemen's, PO Box 53, Penfield, PA 15849. Arrangements under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
I was related to Larry j pentz for seven years I spent some times with Larry when it came to hunting season are family all hunted and I’m surely going to miss him so very much Rest In Peace buddy fly high
John Calhoun
Family
August 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Larry j pentz I’m surely going to miss you buddy old pale it was privilage to be a family member of yours for seven years and I never thought this day would ever come for you will never be forgotten you will always be in my heart for the rest of my life
John calhoun
Family
