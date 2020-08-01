1/1
Larry L. Donaldson
1949 - 2020
Larry L. Donaldson Sr., 71, Falls Creek, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.

Born May 29, 1949, in Franklin, he was the son of the late James and Lucy (Confer) Donaldson.

On October 16, 1976, he married Bonnie (Hoover) Donaldson in DuBois. She survives.

Larry graduated from Franklin High School as well as from Triangle Tech where he earned his electrical degree. He served in the U.S. Army for 10 years in the Special Forces during Vietnam and as a local recruiter. Larry was employed as an electrician for the DuBois Area School District. He loved animals and being outside, building model ships, playing lead guitar for Rocking Country Band, and spending time with his family and friends. Larry was a member of the American Legion #17. He was Methodist by faith.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Miller, Polk, PA, Cinnamon (Kris) Deets, Dempseytown, PA, Heather (Harry) Fields, TN, Larry L. Donaldson Jr., DuBois, Joda (Beverly) Brown, FL, John J. (Brenda) Brown, DuBois, Anthony (Anna) Brown, Reynoldsville, Steven (Darlene) Brown, DuBois, and Casey (Brian) Graham, Westmont, PA, 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a brother, James (Carol) Donaldson Jr., FL.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Gayle Austin Donaldson.

All services are private and will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to the Purple Heart Association, 5413 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
