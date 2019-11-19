|
|
Larry Lee "Goose" Luke, age 58, of Arch Street Ext., Brockway, Pa., died on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born on August 20, 1961 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Larry Luke and Barbara (Ron Repiscak) Miller Luke of Brockport who survives.
Goose had been employed part time at Phoenix Sintered Metals in Brockway as a custodian. He was Protestant by faith. Goose was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the Horton Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his many friends.
In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister, Lori (Jeff) Johnson of Brockport; a brother, Jerry L. Luke of Brockway; a niece, Dakota Luke of DuBois and three nephews, Justin Johnson of St. Marys, Anthony Luke of Punxsutawney and Hunter Luke of Clymer, Pa.
Along with his father he is also preceded in death by a nephew, Jonathan Michael Luke.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the or to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2019