Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Luke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Lee "Goose" Luke


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Lee "Goose" Luke Obituary
Larry Lee "Goose" Luke, age 58, of Arch Street Ext., Brockway, Pa., died on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born on August 20, 1961 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Larry Luke and Barbara (Ron Repiscak) Miller Luke of Brockport who survives.
Goose had been employed part time at Phoenix Sintered Metals in Brockway as a custodian. He was Protestant by faith. Goose was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the Horton Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his many friends.
In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister, Lori (Jeff) Johnson of Brockport; a brother, Jerry L. Luke of Brockway; a niece, Dakota Luke of DuBois and three nephews, Justin Johnson of St. Marys, Anthony Luke of Punxsutawney and Hunter Luke of Clymer, Pa.
Along with his father he is also preceded in death by a nephew, Jonathan Michael Luke.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the or to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -