Larry W. Kunes, age 71, of Apple Street, Weedville, PA, died at home, Sunday, November 22, 2020 after an extended illness. A son of the late Leonard and Ranetha (Gustafson) Kunes, he was born on May 24, 1949 in Weedville, PA. In June, 1974 he married Diane (Warmbrodt) who predeceased him in 2003.
Larry is survived by: five children, Amy (Dale) Wesley of Harmony, PA, Andrea (Jesse) May of Youngsville, PA, Elizabeth (Jed) Pack of Halifax, PA, Michael (Amanda) Kunes of Kersey, PA and Shawn (Carrie) Kunes of Allison Park, PA; eleven grandchildren; 1 great0grandchild; a brother, Donald "Charlie" (Marlene) Kunes of Caledonia; and a sister, Nadine (Jack) Mowrey of Weedville, PA.
Besides his parents and his wife, Larry was preceded in death by: two brothers, Edward and Lamar Kunes; a sister, Shelva Jean Trunzo; and two grandchildren, Conner Grant Kunes and Aidan Michael Kunes.
Larry graduated from St. Marys High School and attended Lycoming College on a scholarship playing football, basketball and baseball. He served in the National Guard and worked as a Truck Driver with many local companies, including: Penn Traffic, Sky Haven Coal and most recently, North Star Aggregates. He lived in Bennets Valley most of his life, attended Weedville United Methodist Church where he sang in the Choir, served on the Mt. Zion Historical Society and served on the Mt. Zion Cemetery Board for many years, including several years as President. Larry mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral Services will be conducted by Reverend Missy Smith, 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Mt. Zion Cemetery where the family will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines.
The family suggests memorials to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association (PO BOX 47, Weedville, PA) or the Weedville United Methodist Church (1907 Redwood St., Weedville, PA) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.