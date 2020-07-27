1/1
LaVerne M. Gilbert
LaVerne M. Gilbert, 71, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 6, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Polifko) Sweka.

On July 6, 1968 at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, PA, she married James A. "Gib" Gilbert, Jr. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2014.

LaVerne retired from Owens Illinois in Brookville after 15 years of service. She was also the owner and operator of LaVerne Gilbert's Beauty Salon for 30 years.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville and she loved crafting. She was also an associate member of the American Legion Post 17.

LaVerne and her family were very active in many sports programs in the DuBois area lending their time and talent to organizations such as the DuBois Little League and the DuBois Football Boosters to name a few. Her greatest gift was her family and she loved being with them, following their many activities.

LaVerne is survived by 4 children: (Andrew Gilbert of DuBois, PA, Becky Pasternak and her husband, Charles of DuBois, PA, Joel Gilbert and his wife, Camala of Bellwood, PA, and Gretchen Clark and her husband, Jim of DuBois, PA,), 2 brothers; (Gabriel Sweka & his wife Karen of Sykesville, PA and Bernard Sweka of Ft. Walton Beach, FL), 8 grandchildren (Casey Stephens and Ryan Pasternak, Peyton Gilbert, Adisyn and Carsyn Gilbert, and Kaden, Madix, and Jimi Clark).

She was preceded in death by 1 grandson (Christopher Clark).

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A public Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family strongly suggests that memorials be made to the DuBois Little League Scholarship Fund, PO Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 27, 2020
Aunt La Verne May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jason Yakulis
Family
