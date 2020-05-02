Lee D. Kessler, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC.
Born February 12, 1938, in Sandy Township to the late Lee D. Kessler, Sr. and Esther (Fye) Kessler. He graduated from Reynoldsville-Winslow Joint High School in 1956.
Lee married Mary M. Horne on February 22, 1958, in Sykesville, PA. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2009.
Throughout his life he was employed at City of DuBois; Holiday Inn, DuBois; Morton Thiokol, Utah; Bucyrus Erie, Idaho; V.T. Smith Dairy, DuBois; and Bucyrus Erie, Erie. Lee enjoyed retirement life being an avid reader, solving sudoku puzzles, solitaire, dominoes and watching the hummingbirds while sitting on the porch.
He is survived by three children: Tina (John) Conrad, Brockway, PA; Scott (Dagmar) Kessler, DuBois, PA; and Laurie (Robert) Shrauger, Fayetteville, NC. Five grandchildren: Cedrik (Susanne) Kessler, Jacksonville, FL ; Aubrey Conrad, Falls Creek, PA; Christofer Kessler, DuBois, PA; Matthew Shrauger, Fayetteville, NC; and Austin Conrad, Brockway, PA. Two sisters: Jennie (John) Knox, Brockway, PA; and Gloria (Stuart) Annabel, Ruckersville, VA. and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, David Lee Kessler; a brother, Ace Kessler and infant sister, Susan Kessler.
At Lee's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association.
Published in The Courier Express on May 2, 2020.