Lee R. Myers, age 79, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on May 31, 1940, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Arthur R. and Helen M. (Steponick) Myers.
On April 19, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Nancy Irene (Kessler) Myers. She survives.
Lee retired from the Riverside Perishable Distribution Center as a produce inspector after many years of service. He began at age 16 as a packer and spent the rest of his career in the produce department of various Riverside stores in DuBois, St. Marys and Indiana. After retirement, he worked at the DuBois YMCA for over 10 years.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He loved to do woodworking in his basement, enjoyed going to the YMCA, was an avid Penn State wrestling fan and enjoyed golfing.
Lee is survived by three daughters: Sherry Carney and her husband Kevin of Reynoldsville, Pa., Doreen Harris and her husband John of Owasso, Okla., and Brenda Mortimer and her husband Bret of Reynoldsville, Pa.; one son, Brian Myers and his wife Melissa of Glendale, Ariz.; two sisters, Marla Overdorf and her husband Edwin of DuBois, Pa., and Deborah Bleam of Allentown, Pa.; 10 grandchildren: Christa, Laura and Alyssa Carney, Jennifer Rhodes, Jordan and Jarrod Harris, Chelsea McNutt, Jamie Mortimer and Bryanna and Jackson Myers; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Denny and Terry Myers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Michael Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019