Leo B. Zambanini, 92, of Force, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor.
Born March 30, 1928, in Cardiff, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Chesti) Zambanini.
On August 20, 1949, he married Regina (Rucinski) Zambanini in Force, PA. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. She survives.
Leo was a retired coal miner and was employed by Ridgway Color and Chemical Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Leo enjoyed making homemade wine and beer. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force.
In addition to his beloved wife, Leo is survived by his children; Frank Zambanini (Gloria Roberts) of DuBois, and Rita Zambanini and her life partner, Joe Dixon of Sabula; four grandchildren: Jeffrey (Sharon) Zambanini, Scott (Traci) Meraglia, Bradley Zambanini, and Timothy Meraglia; four great-grandchildren: Dominic Zambanini, and Benjamin (Kristina), Stephan, and Mariah Smith; a great-great-granddaughter, Coraline Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Zambanini, and a sister, Rose (Zambanini) Secco.
A private mass was celebrated at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
