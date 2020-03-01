Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Leonard and Clare Nelson

Leonard and Clare Nelson Obituary
Leonard and Clare Nelson were reunited on February 28, 2020, when Clare, 83, passed away after courageously battling ALS. She was preceded in death by Leonard, who passed away on January 8, 2016, at 83 after his own fierce battle with cancer. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Rk and Mabel Nelson, and brother Ed Nelson. Clare was preceded in death by her mother, Clara McFall.
Leonard served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Pennsylvania State Police, and Clare was a homemaker. They were members of Sabula United Methodist Church. They are survived by their children and grandchildren: Yt and Susan Nelson and daughter, Emma, of Charleston, WV; Suzy Nelson and Kevin Baden, and their daughters, Samantha and Savannah, of Robinson Township, PA; Leonard's siblings Frank, Robert and Leo; Clare's brother, Don McFall; and many nieces and nephews.
It was Leonard and Clare's wish that there be no service or visitation.
The family would like to thank DRMC Home Health & Hospice in DuBois, and Family Hospice Care in Pittsburgh for the care and assistance they provided, as well as their family and friends for their love and support. The family recommends gifts to , Hospice, or the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
