1/
Leonard Clair Britton
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Clair Britton, 90, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while at his home surrounded by family.

Leonard was born on August 30, 1930, to the late Albert William and Lulu Blanche (Reitz) Britton in Beechwoods, PA.

On August 18, 1956, Leonard married Joyce Askey in Brockway, PA; she survives him.

He worked at Owens Illinois in Brockway, PA, until retirement. He was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. Leonard enjoyed being outside, gardening, and especially liked to work with his flowers. Leonard's family was the most important part of his life and he loved spending time with his beloved wife and daughter.

In addition to his wife, Leonard is survived by one daughter, Debbie Britton of Falls Creek, PA.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in passing by three brothers: Enlow Britton; Ernest Britton; Robert Britton; two sisters, Isabelle Britton and Ethel Britton; and two special buddies, "Fella" and "Angel."

All services will be held private to the family, in accordance with Leonard's wishes.

Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creeks, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, 14 Beechwood Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840 or the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences and other information can be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved