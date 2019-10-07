Home

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Leonard Eugene "Gene" Ferraro


1928 - 2019
Leonard Eugene "Gene" Ferraro Obituary
Leonard Eugene "Gene" Ferraro, age 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
He was born on April 23, 1928 to the late Albert and Amelia (Scarnati) Ferraro. Gene attended Brookville High School and before graduating, enlisted in the United States Army. Shortly after enlisting, World War II ended, and Gene was not deployed overseas at that time. He returned home and finished high school. In 1950 he married Beatrice Mary (Smith) Ferraro. In that same year the Korean Conflict began. Gene was called up to active duty in Korea, and served his country honorably driving large trucks. After returning from Korea, Gene worked for the family business in Brookville, A. Ferraro and Co. They supplied fruits and produce to western PA and the Southern Tier of New York. By the early 1960s, Gene and his siblings Pat, Frank, and Lucy, became partners of the company. He retired in 1980. On April 28, 1989, Beatrice passed away. On November 30, 1996, Gene married Frances Joan (Simon) Ferraro; Frances survives him. He was Christian by faith. He loved cooking and was a self-proclaimed food critic of area restaurants. He also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. He loved golfing and made many great friendships and memories as a member of the Pinecrest Country Club for over 45 years.
In addition to his wife, Frances, Gene is survived by his son, Thomas (Martha) Ferraro of Salt Lake City, UT; five step-children: Richard (Tina) Simon of Virginia, Toni (Robert) Truesdale of Brookville, PA, Julie Johnson of Brookville, PA, Jessica (Louis) Aquiler of Hershey, PA, Lisa (Jason Neal) Simon of Montana; four grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Chad) Paolillo, Samuel Ferraro, Keith (Meghan) Ferraro and Christopher Ferraro; eleven step-grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Gene is preceded in death by his son, Leonard Eugene "Coach Lenny" Ferraro Jr.; his grandson, Andrew Ferraro; and his nine siblings: Patrick, Teresa, Antionette, Lucy, Mary, Samuel, Joseph, Francis, and Anne.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Rev. J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 7, 2019
