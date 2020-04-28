Home

Leonard V. Mancini


1929 - 2020
Leonard V. Mancini Obituary
Leonard V. Mancini, age 90, of Woodmont Road, Johnstown, Pa., formerly of Richardsville, Pa., died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at U.P.M.C. Altoona.
Born on August 5, 1929, in Brockway, Pa., he was the son of the late Dario and Nicoletta Stefanelli Mancini. He was married to Anna Marie Prosper and she preceded him in death on February 15, 1975.
Retired, Leonard had been employed in Sales and Management at K-Mart for over 20 years.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds he received on the battlefield of Hill 545 in North Korea. He felt the effects of those wounds for the remainder of his life.
Leonard grew up attending St. Tobias Church in Brockway and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville and St. Andrew Catholic Church in Johnstown. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3966 in Brookville, was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion in Brockway and was a member of the V.F.W. in Hollsopple, PA.
He enjoyed being in the outdoors spending time in the woods hiking and watching wildlife.
Leonard is survived by a son, Paul (Mary Beth) Mancini of Hooversville, Pa.; two daughters, Janice (Ron) Gagan of Johnstown, Pa., and Mary Ann Herbert of Ephrata, Pa.; six grandchildren: Anthony (Whitney) Mancini, Ronnie Gagan, George (Beth) Herbert, Anna Mentzer, Matthew Mancini and Mark (Juliana) Mancini. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. He was last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a son, Dario Mancini, great-granddaughter, Rosemary and 18 brothers and sisters.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing will be held at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 1st at St. Catherine of Siena church in DuBois with Msgr. Richard Siefer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
