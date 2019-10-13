|
|
Leslie J. Varner, age 71, of Lucinda, Pa., died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on September 15, 1948 in Medford, Mass., she was the daughter of Warren Gibbs and Ruth (Cummings) Gibbs. Her mother survives. Her father preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert E. Varner.
She was a Registered Nurse at Winter Park Memorial Hospital, Winter Park Florida for many years.
Leslie was Baptist by faith. She was a member of The Red Hat Society in the Clarion area. She loved to travel, go shopping and go to the movies. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Varner of Windermere, Fla., John Varner of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew Varner of Apopka, Fla.; two brothers, Ken and Marc Gibbs; three sisters, Kim Griffin, Robin Teasley and Jill Baker; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Evan and Nolan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Windermere, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 13, 2019