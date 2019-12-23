|
Lillian Frances Jansen, 95, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Christ The King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Frances was born in Junction City, Kansas, on September 30, 1924, the daughter of Frank A. Walker and Lillian A. West Walker.
She graduated from White City High School in 1942 and moved to Washington, D.C., with her best friend in 1943 to work for the Coast Guard during WWII. Her soon-to-be husband, John J. Jansen, came home from the Pacific for Christmas and they were married in Fort Riley, Kansas, on January 5, 1946. He predeceased her in 1997.
They had four children, all surviving. A daughter, Carol Mortland and husband Robert of Reynoldsville, PA, and three sons: Robert of College Park, MD, David and wife Laura of Madison, WI, and Eric and wife Hana of Millbrae, CA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Erika of Sacramento, CA, and Mark of Cupertino, CA. She was predeceased by her sister, Winifred Copedge.
Frances was active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and was a school room mother while her children were growing up. Always a woman of faith, she was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bartholomew Church in Bethesda, MD, and The Church of the Resurrection in Silver Spring, MD. She was also involved with the Christ Child Society in Georgetown, MD, and a lifetime member of Suburban Hospital Auxiliary in Bethesda, MD.
The Washington, DC, suburbs were home for most of her adult life except for fifteen months when John's position with Northup-Page took them to Iran in the 1970s. She moved five years ago from Silver Spring, MD, to DuBois to be near her daughter.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of her family who will miss her and thought for sure she would live longer than her mother who died at 97.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 23, 2019