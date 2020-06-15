Lillian L. Welder, age 71 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 17, 1949 in Luthersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Adam W. and Martha R. (Beam) Tschopp.
On July 6, 1968, she married John A. Welder. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2011.
Lillian worked at Dutch Pantry, the Holiday Inn and the DuBois Nursing Home.
She is survived by her children; (Jonathan J. Welder of DuBois, PA and Corey J. Welder & his wife Rebecca of Punxsutawney, PA), 3 brothers; (Adam, Amos and Herman Tschopp all of Indiana), 3 sisters; (Ordean Welder of Luthersburg, PA, Beverly Alleman of Indiana and Lalia Russell of Luthersburg, PA), 2 grandchildren; (Chloe & Timmy Welder).
She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 PM from the funeral home with Pastor Barry Fillman officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.