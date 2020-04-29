|
|
Lillian M. London, age 80 of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
Born on June 17, 1939, in Ridgway, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Harold and Marjorie (Scott) Cribbs.
On September 24, 1958, she married her husband Clifford "Jay" London. He survives.
Lillian was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DuBois. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and bird watching. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: (Rebecca A. Dotts & her husband Thomas of Clearfield, PA, and Kevin London of Indiana, PA); 5 grandchildren: (Hannah Dotts and Emily Ting and Curtis, Isaac and Olivia London); and 1 great grandchild (Lilliana Ting).
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor John Emigh officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Avenue and/or First United Methodist Church 100 West Long Avenue, both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020