Lillian Welder, 71, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Courier Express.

