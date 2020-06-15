Lillian Welder
Lillian Welder, 71, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Courier Express.

Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
