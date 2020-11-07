Linda D. (Silvis) Meley, age 72, of Brookville, PA passed away at her home late Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 surrounded by family.
Linda was loving mother, grandma, sister and friend to many.
Born on September 27, 1948, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Willis "Bud" and Betty G. (Greeley) Silvis.
Linda retired from Alltel customer service after 25 years of service. After her retirement she went to work for the District Magistrate's office in Brookville, PA.
Linda spent her days enjoying time with family and her grandchildren. She loved watching QVC, Hallmark Christmas movies, making crafts, camping, shopping, baking and cooking.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Linda was always thinking of others.
She is survived by her loving family, children, Toni (Michael) Tosh of Brookville, PA, Tammy (Randy) Horner of Rockton, PA, Todd (Angie) Meley of Brookville, PA; three grandchildren: Samantha (Heather) Tosh, Eric (Abigale) Tosh and Zayden Young; two great-grandchildren: Ella and Adelynn Tosh; one sister, Kitty (Denny) Davie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Tom Silvis.
"In spite of what's been lost and what's been gained, hope lives on, and love remains."
Due to the current circumstances, there will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home &Crematorium, Inc with Pastor Chuck Jack officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice and/or Hahne Cancer Center both at 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.