Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Linda Jean Jones


1959 - 2019
Linda Jean Jones Obituary
Linda Jean Jones, 60, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 27, 1959, in Brookville, PA; daughter of Joan Lee (Coogan) Lewis of DuBois and the late Luther Clair Taylor.

She received her Associate Degree in Business then her Bachelors Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. She had worked as an office manager for Superior Energy Company and was Catholic by faith.

In addition to her mother, Linda is also survived by her husband Thomas L. Jones, two sons Todd Jones, of Reynoldsville, and Eric (Shannon) Jones, of Syracuse, NY, two sisters Deborah (Larry) Foradori, of Reynoldsville, and Jean (David) Josephus, of NC, and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Father Bill Barron as celebrant. Burial will take place in Lakelawn Cemetery.

Family suggest memorials to Hahne Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 31, 2019
