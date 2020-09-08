Linda L. Haag, 79, of Troutville, PA died Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home.
Born on March 9, 1941 in Troutville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dennis Knarr, Sr. and Ruby Weber Knarr.
On June 17, 1961 she married her husband of 59 years, Joseph Haag. He survives.
Linda was a homemaker. She loved to quilt and bake. She enjoyed canning and working on the Knarr Family Farm.
Linda is survived by her children; (Brian S. Haag & his wife Jaqueline and Terry J. Haag all of Troutville, PA), siblings; (Bernard Knarr of DuBois, PA, Nancy Galentine & her husband Ken of Luthersburg, PA, Denny Knarr & his wife Diane, Sally Knarr and Robert Knarr & his wife Leona all of Troutville, PA), 3 grandchildren; (Keith Haag & his wife Gina, Steven Haag & his wife Kayla and Jamie Mennetti & her husband Jeremy) and 5 great grandchildren;( Beau & Nolan and Kole, Kobie & Knox Haag).
She was preceded in death by 1 son Timothy A. Haag.
There will be no public visitation and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ, 71 Hill Street, Troutville, PA 15866.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.