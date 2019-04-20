Linda L. Heitzenrater, age 66, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on May 20, 1952 in Ridgway, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Smith) Yonkie.
On December 16, 1972, she married Gary Heitzenrater. He survives.
Linda was a homemaker and an active member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois, PA.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Heitzenrater of DuBois, PA; two sons, John Heitzenrater of Weedville, PA and Gary Heitzenrater II and his wife Katie of Clarksville, TN; two sisters, Debbie Donachy and her husband Scott of Greensburg, PA, Karen Kalgren and her husband John of Brockport, PA; one brother, Don Yonkie and his wife Kim of Elgin, SC; and one grandson, Mason Morris of DuBois, PA.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
