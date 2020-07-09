Linda L. (Larson) Wittman age 73 of Brockway died on Tuesday July 7, 2020 in Brockway. Born on March 6, 1947 in Ridgway, PA; She was the daughter of the late Russell and Genevieve Coder Larson.
Linda was a graduate of the Ridgway High School. She went on to attend Theil College, St. Vincent School of Nursing, Gannon University and Vermont University. She obtained her Bachelors Degree in Nursing and her Masters Degree in Psychology. She had been employed as a nurse and a mobile therapist at numerous facilities in the area including Kane Community Hospital, Elk Haven Nursing Home, Highland View Health Care, Northwest Human Services, and she retired from Kane Community Hospital where she was Director of Utilization Management. After her retirement she worked as a Mobile Therapist for Children's Behavioral Health.
She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Ridgway where she taught the Primary Sunday School Class for many years.
She is survived by three daughters: Kristen Baxter of Brockway; Melissa Kelly of DuBois; Amanda (Dave) Best also of Brockway; two sisters: Kathleen (Dick) Bobenrieth of Ridgway and Judy Larson of Brockport; eight grandchildren: Jessamy, Whitney, Karli, Adriene, Devin, Gage, Taelyn and Keira as well as by six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece Gretchen (Randy) Rokosky of Ridgway and two nephews: Todd (Kelly) Bobenrieth of Etters, PA; and Jeffrey (Denise) Larson of Brockport.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son Robert Wittman and grandson Michael Baxter and a brother Russell Larson.
There will be no public visitation, except for family members. A private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Jesse Slimak officiating. Burial will be in the Brockport Cemetery. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation, Veitnam Veterans of America or the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com