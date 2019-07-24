Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Ward


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Ward Obituary
Linda S. Ward, age 74, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Punxsutawney, PA, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on April 4, 1945 in Clear Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Barefield) Allen.
Linda worked as a nurse's aide at Christ the King Manor and previous to that she worked at the Open Pantry in Sykesville, PA.
She is survived by three sons, Delbert "Wade" Ward & his wife Ladonna of Plaquemine, LA, Jeffrey Ward & his wife Sharon Lee of Hollidaysburg, PA, and Jason Ward & his wife Patti Ward of Reynoldsville, PA; three sisters, Shirley McCarthy of DuBois, PA, Barbara Forsythe of Sykesville, PA, and Laura Allen of DuBois, PA; and one brother, Bobby Allen of DuBois, PA.
There will be no public visitation.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now