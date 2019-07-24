Linda S. Ward, age 74, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Punxsutawney, PA, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on April 4, 1945 in Clear Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Barefield) Allen.

Linda worked as a nurse's aide at Christ the King Manor and previous to that she worked at the Open Pantry in Sykesville, PA.

She is survived by three sons, Delbert "Wade" Ward & his wife Ladonna of Plaquemine, LA, Jeffrey Ward & his wife Sharon Lee of Hollidaysburg, PA, and Jason Ward & his wife Patti Ward of Reynoldsville, PA; three sisters, Shirley McCarthy of DuBois, PA, Barbara Forsythe of Sykesville, PA, and Laura Allen of DuBois, PA; and one brother, Bobby Allen of DuBois, PA.

There will be no public visitation.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Courier Express on July 24, 2019