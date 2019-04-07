Lola Jean Vicklund, 76, of DuBois passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
|
Per Jean's wishes, there will not be a public visitation or service.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday's Courier Express.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 7, 2019