Lola M. (Bazzoli) Johns
1932 - 2020
Lola M. Johns, 87, of Brockway, PA died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.

Born on Aug. 28, 1932, in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Leo Bazzoli & Edith (Parolari) Bazzoli Wieck. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Harry Wieck.

On July 15, 1953, she married her husband of 67 years, Stanley L. "Squirt" Johns. He survives.

Lola, along with her husband "Squirt," were the co-owners and operators of The Johns Garage and Parts as well as MIF Inc., both in Brockway. Previous to that, she had worked for Paris Cleaning and Rockwell International Manufacturing.

She loved cooking for her family and doting on her granddaughters.

Lola is survived by her children, Edward Johns and Joni Paladino and her husband, John, both of Brockway; two granddaughters, Jacey Tygert and her husband, Andrew, and Jada Paladino; and a brother, Evolut Leo "Buzz" Bazzoli of Philadelphia, Pa.

There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be placed with the charity of the donor's choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
