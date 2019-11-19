|
|
Loretta G. Sandy Reesman, age 61, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, November 18, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on July 1, 1958 in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of Frank J. Sandy and Helen L. (Kness) Sandy. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives and lives in DuBois, PA.
She worked for many years at the JC Penney Company in the DuBois Mall.
Loretta is survived by one brother, Frank E. Sandy and his wife Mary of DuBois, Pa., and one niece, Denise Sandy of DuBois, Pa.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2019