Lori Jean (Llewellyn) Challingsworth, age 61, lost her long battle with Leukemia on February 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Penfield, she was born November 27, 1957, to parents Calvin and Jeanne (Levenduski) Llewellyn.
She was a cosmetology graduate from Jeff Tech, class of 1975. She married William "Weasel" Challingsworth, Jr. on June 20, 1987.
She was preceded in death by her mother and infant sister, Donna Rae.
She is survived by her father, husband, two children; Courtney (Joshua Yohe) Challingsworth and Cody Challingsworth, three siblings; Sherri Beers, Gary (Vicki) Llewellyn, both of DuBois and Tim (Pam) Llewellyn of Penfield.
Lori was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her. Her children were her life and she dedicated the majority of her time on earth to taking care of them, their friends, and the entire neighborhood. Lori was the life of the party; she loved dancing, singing, listening to music, cuddling with her cat "Chanel", writing in her journal, and just enjoying the company of others. She was a member of the Penfield Firemen's Club, and the Penfield United Methodist Church.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home in Penfield.
In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials can be sent to either the Penfield Firemen's or the Bennett's Valley Ambulance. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
