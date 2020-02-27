Home

Louis Corona


1962 - 2020
Louis Corona Obituary
Louis "Louie" Corona, age 57, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday February 24, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from a fire in his home.
Born on June 24, 1962, in Corona, N.Y., he was the son of Peter J. Corona and Erna (Casabona) Corona. His mother survives and lives in DuBois.
Louis made his home with Wendy Hibbert.
He previously had worked as a mechanic for the New York City Fire Department for 18 years.
He enjoyed building model cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Louis is survived by one daughter, Victoria Corona, one sister, Karen Hendrickson of DuBois, Pa., and one nephew, Christopher Hendrickson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peter J. Corona.
There will be no public visitation.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 27, 2020
